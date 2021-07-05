Judy Murray helps to launch new tennis resource for parents and carers

JUDY Murray will help create a resource for parents and carers that will give children and young people across Scotland the opportunity to develop tennis skills at home.

Judy will be partnering with Education Scotland to launch the Tennis at Home resource.

She has over 30 years’ experience in teaching tennis and is regarded as one of the world’s leading skill developers.

She explained “I want to open tennis up to many more young people and I’m a big believer in learning through play.

“I’ve created a series of fun skill-building challenges and games using basic playthings and household items which can be used in whatever indoor or outdoor space is available.

“There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy and the activities will develop confidence and understanding as well as the basic physical skills that underpin all sports.”

Children’s Minister, Clare Haughey said, “Being active is really important for children and young people’s physical and emotional wellbeing.

“This programme is aimed at getting more young people involved in sports, including tennis – and the joy of it is that that they won’t need to have a tennis court or other special facilities to take part.”

Education Scotland Chief Executive and HM Chief Inspector of Education Gayle Gorman added, “We were delighted to work with Judy to create this amazing resource for Scotland’s parents, carers, practitioners and learners.

“We could not have asked for a better expert to teach and encourage our young people to pick up a ball or a tennis racquet.

“Judy’s exceptional coaching skills and wealth of experience will hopefully inspire a new generation of young people to develop new talents – both physical and mental – and fall in love with tennis.”

This resource is available to everyone in Scotland, and provides a series of fun activities and games from which young people can build physical competencies and cognitive skills, improve aspects of fitness and develop personal and interpersonal skills and attributes.