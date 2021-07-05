New Scottish national day celebrates community spirit in pandemic

COMMUNITY spirit united Scottish people as they came together to celebrate the first national ‘Thank You Day’.

The meaning behind the celebrations was to say thank you to all the people that get others through the pandemic.

Multiple activities such as tartan tea parties, get togethers and picnics were all held to mark the occasion.

Stroke survivor Debbie Matthew, 45, who lives in Comrie, Perthshire, was one of the first proposers of the national day.

Debbie Matthews said: “I had a stroke five years ago, when I was just 40-years-old. My recovery has been the most difficult journey of my life but also the most incredible, emotional, determined, and best journey at the same time.

“The last year has been particularly difficult but I’m thankful for so much. That is why I held my own Tartan Tea Party and invited not just my friends and family but the local community too so I could thank them all for coming together and being there for each other.”

Debbie held an outdoor Tartan Tea Party as a way to thank her neighbours, with her 12-year-old son Finlay playing bagpipes in the street.

The idea of Thank You Day stemmed from a grassroots campaign to organise the UK’s biggest ever thank you party to build on the community spirit built by the lockdowns.

The day had famous backers such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and was supported by organisations like Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, Keep Britain Tidy and the Scouts.

Mrs Matthew added: “I’m thankful that we and our neighbours have come together as a community for the first time. Before the first lockdown, I didn’t know many people around here.

“But we’ve been caring for elderly neighbours, doing their shopping and putting bins out. My son Finlay has really helped take care of the neighbours, and I’m so proud of all he’s done.