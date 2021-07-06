Top fruit games to play online

With many slots and software providers under the sun, it’s only natural for players to have many slots with different themes- from mystery, hollywood, adventure to the classic fruit slots. Fruit slots come in varieties like classic and modern. With the classic ones you don’t have many features but with the modern video fruit slots, you have many features and bonus rounds.

Each type of fruit slots has its own audience but in our brief article, we`ll touch down on the best fruit slots to play right now.

Berry Burst Max

This fruit slot by NetEnt is divided into two parts that come with the titles of Berry Burst and Berry Burst Max. The only difference is the max win which is 100,000 for Berry Burst and double the size of that for its Max sequel.

It’s a vibrant fruit slot that has 5×3 reel set and with no paylines but only clusters that pay out on the slot. The RTPs of both slots are similar and both on the medium side. Once again the giant software provider has done an outstanding job.

Not only does the gameplay offer so much to begin with but also the overall design is very relaxing. There is no clinking of the reels and no loud music. It’s just the magical feeling of floating underwater with a chill music running through the gameplay.

Hot Chilli

This Pragmatic Play creation has a 3×3 grid which corresponds to the world of the classic slots very nicely. The title has no free spins but it has a medium volatility and a 5x multiplier which can fire up any player out there.

Overall, the slot is beautiful and esthetically done to please the player`s eye whilst they compete to get those sweet winnings.

The oriental hot pot slot reels are one of the most creative you can see out there and it will make you eager and set your instincts on fire this instant.

Fruitoids

This fruit slot was released back in 2014 by Yggdrasil and you can see similarities between it and the game Winterberries. The theme is around frozen fruits and there are quite simple but astonishing features plus medium volatility.

The game has a 5×3 grid and 25 paylines and it resembles a classic fruit slot since it has a Sticky Wins feature which triggers multipliers and respins. Unfortunately, there are no free spins. However, the slot is so magical and each reel has incredible out-of-this-world fruits. So juicy and sweet. Ripe enough to grab them and take a bite. Don`t forget that with a bit of luck you can grab a bite of some winnings.

Of course, you might argue with some of these suggestions but they show to have the biggest ranking when it comes to casino gameplay in 2021.

On the whole, fruit slots have always been a favourite in the hearts of experienced and non-experienced players. Especially, you can see the classic cherries, bells, lemons, and other typical symbols of slots in the entertainment industry like in many movies and even video games.