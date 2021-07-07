Nature agency calls on Scots to put water out for wildlife this summer

SCOTLAND’S nature agency, is urging everyone to take simple steps, such as putting out water for wildlife this summer.

NatureScot hopes doing this will help local wildlife, reverse nature loss and help fight climate change.

Adding water to any outdoor space is just one of the many things we can all do to help these creatures and reverse the trends.

Baby Igel - Nature News Scotland
Photo by Adobe Stock. Looking after nature is good for people, the planet and wildlife.

NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska said: “Nature loss and climate change are inextricably linked.

“Scotland has already lost nearly 25% of its wildlife, with birds, butterflies, mammals, and moths showing an overall decline of 31% since 1994.

“But there is hope if everyone takes action now.

“If each and every one of us commits this summer to do something for nature – be that providing a pond, nature volunteering, planting pollinator-friendly flowers, mowing less or leaving areas in our gardens to flourish – we have the collective power to help reverse this trend.”

Robin - Scottish News
Photo by Fergus Gill, NatureScot. Water is essential for wildlife. A pond provides drinking and bathing water for mammals and birds.

Honeybees use water to control the temperature in hives and also for drinking, whilst dragonflies, pond skaters and damselflies breed in water.

Francesca added: “Ponds attract a vast array of wildlife, and help sustainably manage water in intense rainfall.

“If you don’t have access to a garden, even using a washing up bowl of water or saucer of water on a windowsill can help, adding twigs or pebbles for insects to rest above the water.

“Doing small things really can make a big difference.”

Frog - Nature News Scotland
Photo by Lorne Gill, NatureScot. Amphibians such as frogs, toads and newts use it as shelter and for breeding.

NatureScot’s research during the pandemic found 50% of people wanted to do more to help local wildlife.

Additionally Scottish Government research found almost 80% said climate change is an ‘immediate and urgent problem’, with over a quarter more concerned about tackling climate change since the pandemic began.

Summer is a great season to make such changes, so NatureScot has launched its summer Make Space For Nature campaign outlining 14 easy ways to take small but important steps to help our wildlife thrive.

