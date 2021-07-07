Scottish Government announce £10m funding for the environment

THE SCOTTISH Government have announced funding to safeguard wildlife and tackle biodiversity loss.

Projects that restore nature, protect wildlife and tackle biodiversity loss and climate change will receive a share of £10 million through a new Scottish Government fund.

The Nature Restoration Fund will support a variety of urban and rural-focused developments such as improving greenspace for outdoor learning, planting wildlife, green active travel routes and natural flood management.

Half of the funding will be given to local authorities to develop new or existing projects to help address both biodiversity loss and climate change.

The remainder of the funding will include a small project competitive fund of £1 million to be given out by NatureScot – the balance will go directly to existing nature restoration developments across the country.

Environment minister Mairi McAllan announced the new funding at a community regeneration project in North Toryglen in Glasgow where 15 hectares of land has been turned by Clyde Gateway and Urban Roots into woodland, wetland, and parkland with accessible paths.

Mairi McAllan said: “Our new £10 million fund will help address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change in a way that supports Scotland’s urban and rural communities and tackles inequalities.

“And it’s just one of a range of actions we’re taking. From our ground breaking work leading the international ‘Edinburgh Process’ to investing in locally driven nature restoration projects in urban, rural and coastal Scotland, we’re helping to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, improve air and water quality, create green jobs and tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“As we prepare to welcome COP26 to Glasgow later this year, we’re committed to raising our ambition for nature’s recovery. Our Statement of Intent sets out our ambitions and includes a new voluntary commitment to protect 30% of our land for nature by 2030.”