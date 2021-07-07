The Best Wine and Spirits in Singapore in 2021

We all would want to spend a lovely weekend or a day off after some long weekend of a busy schedule, right?

Regardless of the kind of event you want, whether it’s a small dinner with the love of your life or a birthday party, it would sound very brusque to not serve or at least bring some wine, champagne, claret or beers to the party.

Below is a list of the best wine and spirits in Singapore that will help you brighten your part and complete your home bar.

Artisan Cellars

It was founded by a group of wine fanatics.

Artisan Cellars have a collection of one of the world’s best and unique wines and offer tasting sessions for newbies.

Their wines are natural and organic and at a very affordable price, thus one reason why it’s considered one of the best wines and spirits in Singapore.

This is an ideal place for wine lovers with that vintage look and wants to try something new.

Bottles and Bottles

It was started in 2004 and has continually risen to be one of the world’s best and top alcohol distributors.

Their vinos, spirits, and exclusive ciders come from the old back world to this new world.

If you are a lover of Taylors 80 Acres Cabernet Shiraz Merlot, then Bottles and Bottles is the ideal place for you.

Their wines are cheap but still of high quality.

Thirsty the Beer Shop

The authentic creators of this place seemed to be serious about craft beer, and they brought their ideas to reality.

In the Thirsty the Beer Shop, it’s possible to find beer names that you probably have never heard of except if you are a beer geek.

Mid its 60 odd kind list, you will never miss discovering something new that you can afford whenever you visit the place.

Fine Wines

It is best known for the personalized wine catering services for both personal and corporate events in Singapore.

These services have a customized wine list, wine servers cheese pairing selection which is just a few but to mention among their many more services.

Also, Fine Wine offers wine lessons, private wine tasting, and special promotions.

They have the finest and top-class wines that they offer at the lowest price possible and do free delivery.

1855 The Bottle Shop

It was named after the 1855 classification of Bordeaux wines and has nine stores located across Singapore.

This is a spot that both the locals and tourists love. Also, they do corporate gifts, free wine deliveries, and bulk orders.

1855 The Bottle Shop has first-class wine collections from red wine, rose wine to white wine and sparkling.

They are also known to future eminent wine brands that produce value in wines and champagnes like the iconic First Growth vintages.

It’s a go-to place if you are planning to throw a forthcoming big dinner party. Also, be on the Belvederes for the special monthly promotions.

Wrap up

With the new normal of people working from home, how nice would it be to have your drinks every time you feel like having one.

Above is a list of the best wines and spirits in Singapore, and you can always pick up a bottle, go home, and enjoy it while relaxing with your family and loved ones.