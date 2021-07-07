Scots treated to free strawberry delivery tomorrow ahead of Wimbledon

A PREMIUM berry brand has teamed up with a milk delivery company to deliver thousands of punnets of Scottish strawberries ahead of the Wimbledon finals weekend.

AVA Berries and McQueens Dairies milk delivery company will deliver the strawberries to households across Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Fife on Thursday, July 8.

Strawberries and Wimbledon are a match made in heaven and the two brands have joined forces to surprise almost 2,000 McQueens Dairies customers.

On the partnership, Jill Witheyman, Head of Marketing at AVA Berries, commented: “We teamed up with McQueens Dairies last year when Wimbledon was cancelled, and their customers went crazy for our strawberries.

“So, with the tournament going ahead this year, we decided we’d work together again to surprise thousands of their customers with strawberries so they can enjoy a punnet while watching the women’s and men’s finals this weekend.”

AVA Berries offer the best flavour, sweetness, and quality and are grown by an exclusive group of growers based across the north-east coast of Scotland, Perthshire, and Fife, where there is the ideal micro-climate for producing the perfect strawberry due to its warm days, cool nights, and just the right amount of daylight hours.

Calum McQueen, Commercial Director at McQueens Dairies added: “It is fantastic that Wimbledon is on again this year, and we wanted to surprise our customers with some delicious AVA strawberries as a treat to enjoy during the finals weekend.

“Nothing says summer more than tennis and strawberries, and we hope this partnership with AVA Berries will spread a little summer cheer.”