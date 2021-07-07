Triple success for graduands at a competition for new designers

THREE soon-to-be graduates from a Scottish university have scooped top prizes at this year’s New Designers Awards.

Nick Fitzpatrick, Finlay Grant, and Ying (Vicky) Huang, from the University of Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, have each been named winners of a prestigious New Design Award.

New Designers presents the work of 3,000 hand-picked graduate design talents, exploring every corner of design from around the UK.

Product Design student Nick has won the Lakeland Home Design Award, while Finlay from Jewellery & Metal Design has been awarded the Goldsmiths’ Company Award and Textile Design student Vicky has won the Printed Textile Design Award.

Nick’s project ‘Inclusivitea’ consists of a trio of inclusively designed kitchen products to assist the elderly and people with a range of disabilities while also being aesthetically appealing to those who do not require its functional benefit.

Nick said: “I am delighted to have won an award.

“It has given me a massive confidence boost as I start to take the next step in my career.

“To have my name attached to a brand as prestigious as Lakeland is a huge honour for me and I look forward to collaborating with the Lakeland design team in future.”

The pieces, a collection of vibrant brooches and neckpieces, are inspired by the form, pattern and distortion found within swimming pools.

Finlay said: “I’m honoured I was selected for the award.

“I have been thinking about going to new designers since first year.

“I’m very excited to be a part of it and to further my skills through the Goldsmiths company.”

Her colourful prints, made with traditional printing methods, incorporate tree trunk and flower patterns, appreciating the beauty of native flora and the subtle and slower movements of everyday life.

Vicky said: “I am interested in traditional printing methods because for me, it is a very tactile experience – I can feel their texture, weight, and appreciate their quality.

“I believe that to make the future a better place, it is important to reconnect to the past and to understand previous traditions.

“Winning has given me more confidence to step out my comfort zone and seek more traditional craft opportunities.

“I will be continuing my traditional craft journey and I am excited to start the Textiles MA course at Royal College of Art in September.”