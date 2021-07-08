Sayed Sayedy Help Refugees Find Success in Their New “Home”

Based on the statistics provided by UNHCR (The UN Refugee Agency), it looks like it will still a long way to go before refugees can settle in a place where they can consider living in an acceptable condition. There is even an increase of Internally Displaced People (also known as IDPs) in 2020, having a total of 48 million. Though they are considered to be refugees, they still live within their country’s borders with the hope to have a peaceful life.

With this fact, many believe that the refugees accepted in a certain country are fortunate enough to find a new ‘home’. In contrast to this belief, refugees still face a lot of issues and try their best to conquer them as much as they could. This includes the opportunities that can help them live a normal life in a new country.

The Afghan activist Sayed Sayedy can help employers that would like to give refugees a chance to work for their company. Sayed himself found peace in moving to Germany, where he practices as a mentor, coach, and trainer. For starters, he is highly passionate about ensuring that all refugees from diverse Middle Eastern Asian nations are well assimilated into German society.

Sayed assists businesses as an employer, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in providing opportunities for refugees to start a new life. Those who would like to work as HR managers in public institutions can also benefit from this seminar, not to mention those managers who are already responsible for ensuring that refugees get humane treatment in the workplace. It aims for the attendees to have an up-to-date overview of the legal requirements for the employment of refugees. This will also give them an understanding of the interpersonal challenges that cultural difference brings with getting refugees as employees.

Aside from this, he also provides training in migration, integration, and refugee work for professionals, mentors, and multipliers. He is dedicated to gender equity, peaceful interaction, diversity acceptance, and adaptive collaboration with other stakeholders in the prevention, mitigation, and resolution of conflict. Sayed continues to work as a freelance trainer and communication coach in the field of cultural competency and human assistance in addition to his studies.

His passion for contributing to having a more peaceful society can be traced back to when he was still living in Afghanistan, where he fought alongside his mother as an activist for women’s rights. This is the reason why he has to leave his own country and tried to find peace in other countries until he ended up in Munich in 2015.

His qualifications include an experience to work as a trainer until 2013 at the Institute for International Cooperation of the German Adult Education Association (Deutscher Volkshochschul-Verband) and as a translator and intercultural facilitator in ISAF. As of the moment, he is assisting refugees in asylum matters and looking for a job opportunity that will give them a fresh start. He is also supporting educational and civilian peace projects in his home country, Afghanistan.