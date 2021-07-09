AN ITALIAN chip shop owner has been pranked by a hungry England fan who left a “It’s coming home” note on their online delivery order.

Dalgety Fish Bar received the cheeky comment in a regular customer’s order last night ahead of England’s clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

The takeaway, based in Dalgety Bay, Fife, was contacted by local customer, John Gooda with the message for Italian owner, Antonio Greco.

John, 42, made his order online and wrote in the customer comments section: “Tony! It’s coming home! It’s coming home! It’s coming… Football’s coming home!

Antonio, 45, originally from Venafro, Italy, thought the note was hilarious and sent John his order with a “Forza Italia” note written on the front.

Dalgety Fish Bar shared an image of the receipt and note on Facebook last night writing: “Someone’s not getting fed tonight.”

The post has now collected over 200 likes and dozens of comments from humoured followers.

Ross Kennedy said: “Some extra special sauce needed for that order.”

Marie Banks said: “Can you slap them with battered haddock?”

Johan Hardy said: “It’s going to Rome! It’s going to Rome! Bleddy hope so or we will never hear the end of it!”

Emma Michie said: “Love this.”

And Kev Meldrum joked: “Refuse delivery or get the driver to take a dive up their footpath.”

Die-hard England fan John Gooda, who wrote the comment, joked: “Looking forward to seeing what he’s done to my dinner!”

Speaking today owner Antonio said: “We get messages now and again similar to this one.

“They know I’m an Italy fan so they like to get banter. I normally have a joke with the customers.

“I got an order last night from one of our regular customer and he put a message for me on the comments box just for fun and I thought it would be even more fun to share it with others on Facebook.

“I laughed when I saw the comment and I thought that it was funny.

“I know him and he is English, a foreigner living in Scotland.”

Antonio added: “The English are confident and we are confident but nothing will change depending on the result, we will just laugh about it.

“It’s coming home…to Rome.”