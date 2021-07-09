Meet Brian Covey, the man behind Conversations with Covey

When Brian learnt the power of mental toughness, visualization, he since then wants to inspire and empower people through various stories.

It’s Brian’s intention with Conversations with Covey that he can deliver a “conference in a book”, with so many limitations in 2020, he hopes these stories will add inspiration, eliminate success fatigue and re-inspire many to go after their dreams.

With so many walks of life, industries, races, and various upbringings represented in Conversations with Covey, each reader can likely see themselves in one of these profound messages.

The tale of being an entrepreneur

Brian has mastered the art of failure, the art of winning, and the art of staying fit. From being passed over for promotions, he has learned how to take lessons from his failures and successes. This led him to connect with his first business mentor. He was a former pro soccer player, former US Olympic Team Member with the U17 and U23 teams. He has been a member of Forbes Real Estate Council, host of The Brian Covey Show Podcast.

Brian started his journey with marketing and finance. Today he is an executive at loanDepot, a proud father, an influencer, a top-rated podcaster, and a fabulous soccer dad. He has leadership qualities. He focuses on growing personally and building championship teams. “Our current team has experienced tremendous growth from $200M to over $3B in annual funding in less than 4 years. The correlations from sports to business are everywhere and how I lead”, Brian stated.

Brian is a family man

Being 43, Brian is fond of coaching soccer, spends time with his family and travel to his favourite vacation spot that is Rosemary Beach in Florida. He is fond of spreading knowledge, a proud father, an influencer, a top-rated podcaster. He throws the suit down and coaches his daughter’s league with joy several times a week. He believes in balance and health over all things.