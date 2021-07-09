The feeling is different when you dedicate your life to the welfare of others, proves Marc Effron

Marc Ryan Effron is a successful entrepreneur. He is a versatile man being a businessman, mentor, father, little league coach, and also the co-founder of the Legacy Healing Center .

Life has its twists and turns

Marc seems to have the answers to most problems but remembers when he wasn’t always so solid. He humbly describes his experiences and openly tells his story of struggle, ruin, and homelessness turned to victory and rebirth; that will leave not one dry eye in the room.

Marc hails from Swampscott Mass and grew up with his mother and stepfather. His parents divorced when Marc was young and both remarried. This placed him in a very vulnerable state emotionally. Marc has struggled with feelings of detachment from situations and relationships throughout his life.

Marc was involved in a physical altercation with his stepfather and ran away from home for the first time. This was where the running began for Marc but surely would not end.

Here how Marc’s day looks like

Marc Effron begins his day at 4am in the gym. While most of us are just turning over by 7am, he has prayed, meditated, completed a workout, and probably his first two calls for the day. He enters the doors of Legacy Healing Center and is greeted by his assistant who has already arranged several meetings and phone calls for the first part of the morning.

The secret behind Marc’s success

Marc still remembers a time when he sat in his office as VP of the financial company but was struggling personally. Marc has given his all in the service of others. This was the dream that Marc and his partners had when bringing the facility to life. He vividly remembers waking up in treatment after another failed attempt at sobriety. He remembers the feelings of hopelessness that came with having to look in the mirror. Those are still very real to him even today when he looks in the mirror that the perfectly put together reflection that he sees. He has not forgotten where he came from but continues to move forward being the man that he was destined to be.