How will shopping change post pademic

The pandemic has brought about an abundance of changes to our everyday lives, most notably how we shop. With the increasing number of high street stores shutting their doors in the UK, it’s taken some adjustment to adapt to the surge in online shopping, a Feefo report has found.

Online Shopping and COVID-19

There’s no doubt that there has been a significant shift to buying online throughout 2020. While this came as a result of a the devastating coronavirus, new shopping trends have given insight into what we can expect as the crisis comes to an end.

The Feefo report found that: ‘In the UK, almost all (99%) adults aged 16 to 44 years say they are recent internet users .

‘There are also generational shifts to consider, which create new personas. The proportion of those aged 75 years and over who are recent internet users nearly doubled since 2013, from 29%, to 54% in 2020 .’

Feefo’s Marketing Director, Keith Povey added: “It’s been an incredibly volatile 12 months for businesses, which has seen a seismic shift in consumer behaviour, some aspects of which will have a long-lasting effect on how buyers think, act and spend. That said, our research shows that for those businesses that are agile and realign their marketing strategies, there are many opportunities to improve brand awareness, perception and loyalty.”

So, does this mean that more people are going to continue to shop online?

Yes, and no. The findings point towards increased internet usage over the past year but do not confirm that more people will continue to shop online. ‘over two-fifths (43%) of consumers agree that after the lockdown ends, they will do the majority of brand purchases online’.

With the statistics to hand, businesses can better prepare their online marketing strategies for the consumers who will continue to shop online.

How Businesses Can Attract More Online Shoppers

Businesses can utilise online marketing tools including social media to promote their brand and build better connections with potential customers. For businesses that haven’t focused their marketing efforts online in the past, it’s probably a wise move to do so.

Here are our top tips to help you establish a strong business presence online:

Use social media platforms to connect with customers, show off your products (or services), and strengthen your branding

Consider running online exclusive promotions for customers

Send out email offers and discounts for customers that shop online

Make sure that your website is running well with all the relevant SEO additions

Consider writing a blog for your business to engage customers further

Keep customers updated with online communication inclusive of emails and newsletters

Povey concludes: “The report clearly highlights the need, and opportunity, for brands to invest more in defining who they are, what they believe in and how they operate. Effectively communicating this demonstrates how, by giving business to the brand, the customers will be supporting a transparent, trustworthy and socially responsible business. In other words, it is imperative to invest in creating a brand with a purpose.”