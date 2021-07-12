Scottish farm and UK charity team up to battle high cholesterol

A Scottish salmon farm has partnered with a UK cholesterol charity in an effort to prevent early disease and deaths from cholesterol.

Loch Duart is an independent salmon farm located in Northwest Scotland that has decided to team up with the UK’s only cholesterol charity HEART UK.

The farm is known for using small-scale farming methods and salmon that is high in omega-3 levels .

Lynne Garton, Dietetic Advisor at HEART UK, said: “There has been lots of research into omega-3 fats and oily fish, such as Loch Duart salmon, and how they can improve heart health. Omega-3 fats are a group of unsaturated fats that we need to stay healthy – especially for heart health.

“Eating foods high in omega-3’s could help to prevent heart attacks and strokes and we are absolutely delighted to partner with Loch Duart to help prevent heart disease across the UK by promoting a healthier, balanced diet.”

Being the only cholesterol charity in the UK, HEART UK aims to prevent early death as a result of cholesterol and other blood fat conditions

The charity also released various facts about cholesterol to help educate others such as, over half of UK adults have raised cholesterol, putting them at risk of heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia.

Adam Gray, Marketing and Communications manager at Loch Duart, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with HEART UK, the country’s leading charity working to prevent early disease and deaths from cholesterol.

“Our strategy on feeding our salmon with higher levels of marine content delivers industry-leading levels of omega-3. We believe that we are pulling in the same direction as HEART UK by producing salmon rich in omega-3 and promoting healthy lifestyle choices”.