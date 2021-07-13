A BLACK culture writer based in London has shared a chilling text from his mum to the family group chat after England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final.

Jason Okundaye tweeted the text from his worried mum that pleaded the family to get home quickly after the team’s devastating match with Italy on Sunday.

England players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fell victim to sickening online racial abuse after they fell short in the nail biting shoot out.

The text, which Jason received just moments after the final penalty, has caused other social media users to share similar stories over fears for their black family members.

The 24-year-old shared the text from his mum which said: “Evening all. If any of you are out. Please get home early.

“I am begging you all it is going to be rowdy and violent tonight. All missed penalties were by black players.”

The freelance journalist captioned his tweet: “Not mum sending this to the family group chat” followed by a weary face emoji.

The concerning tweet has now collected over 23,000 likes and 5,000 retweets.

@Malcolmwasmydad said: “Sent a message to my 19-year-old son earlier saying ‘Stay safe. Don’t get into any debates with drunk people about the Euros.

“Don’t get separated from your friends. Call me if you can’t get home. Stay safe.’ I look at him and my heart hurts for what he will face due to racism.”

@suzyjcookie said: “This serves as a reminder of what white privilege is.

“At not point in my life has my mum told me to get home safe and early because of the potential racial attacks aimed my way. #StandAgainstRacism”

While @AlthiaBarnett added: “I was thinking something nasty is going to happen since Marcus missed the first penalty.

“Let’s hope people see sense and see how far the team has come. I’m praying for safety for everyone.”