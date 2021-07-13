Contracts awarded for option of private mesh removal surgery.

Patients will be able to visit private surgeons outside of Scotland to perform mesh removal surgery.

Contracts have been awarded to Spire Health Care in Bristol and the Mercy Hospital in Missouri America, where Dr Dionysios Veronikis performs surgery.

NHS National Services Scotland invited tenders from appropriately qualified surgeons to carry out mesh removal where patients wish it to take place outside of the NHS.

This will complement the Complex Pelvic Mesh Removal Service already established in NHS Scotland and, alongside the option of referral to NHS England Centres, is intended to allow everyone affected to get the treatment and care that they need.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “While mesh removal surgery is available within Scotland on the NHS, these are alternative options for those who feel unable to be treated in Scotland.

“We recognise the pain and suffering of women who have been impacted by complications as a result of transvaginal mesh implants.

“That is why we are absolutely determined to ensure those with mesh complications get the treatment that they want and need.”