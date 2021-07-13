First of three new education projects was spearheaded by hub South West

The initial stage of a £19.95m project to construct a community Hub and Family Learning Centre was marked on Tuesday, July 6 with a formal sod-cutting ceremony.

The project, the first of three North Lanarkshire Council initiatives with a cumulative value of £60m, will create a comfortable and stimulating school environment.

It is built for a shared campus serving both denominational and non-denominational primary, and early years education.

Councillor Frank McNally, Convener of Education & Families, said: “This exciting new project will soon be a brand-new home for Newmains and St Brigid’s Primary schools and also the Newmains Family Learning Centre.

“Our focus on health and wellbeing and the outdoor facilities will provide enhanced leisure and recreational facilities for all members of the community to enjoy.

“Children and young people, staff, parents and the local community have all played a considerable role in developing the design for the new community hub, which takes into account both the requirements of the local community and the natural heritage and architecture of the area.

“It’s a shining example of our drive to make North Lanarkshire the place to Live, Learn, Work, Invest and Visit providing children and residents with the benefits of first-class learning environments which will meet the needs of the community for generations to come.”

Michael Ross, project director with hub South West, said: “Good design during the procurement and construction process reflects the high value North Lanarkshire Council places on learning, communities and the environment, as well as representing a sound investment in the future.

“Hub South West has worked closely with the council over the years to develop the robust processes which have permitted the commencement of this and other exciting educational initiatives.

“We also welcome this, our first contractual relationship with BAM Construction since it joined our supply chain last year and note with pleasure our shared commitment both to this project and our long-term relationship with North Lanarkshire Council.

“Our model of development and delivery prioritises People, Place and Planet and is aimed at creating well-designed places that instil a sense of pride in the community, tackle energy poverty and drive sustainability”.

Jim Ward, Regional Director of BAM Ltd added: “We are delighted following the 18-month pre-construction period to be commencing construction works on Newmains and St Brigid’s Community Hub.

“We have been so impressed with the commitment from the design team, hub South West and in particular North Lanarkshire Councils’ drive to make this project happen.

“We are totally committed to delivering a quality facility along with delivering meaningful social value to the local community and leaving a lasting legacy that the community will be proud of while inspiring the next generation of young learners.”