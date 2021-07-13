Top Countries Where Dating Apps are Popular

In today’s world, our lives are surrounded by various technological advancements through which we humans have brought the world to our fingertips. As we know we humans are social animals, so we do not prefer staying within a closed boundary. Therefore, we like to interact more and more with people.

Nowadays, we remain immersed in our daily chores so much that we hardly communicate with our friends or have the time to find true love. This scenario is almost the same in many countries. Therefore, the advent of dating apps has been extremely beneficial for such people who hardly find time for communicating or interacting with people face to face.

These dating apps like Tinder, Badoo, Bumble, and others have modernized the age-old concept of matchmaking. Interested people can create their profiles and search for partners or friends with whom they can either develop a romantic relationship or communicate as a friend. Dating apps have become immensely popular. In fact, the people of many South American countries are generally considered as the top users of these apps. This article will give you a brief idea as to which countries use these dating apps the most.

Countries Where Dating Apps Are the Most Popular

Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and others are popular choices among users of various countries. But do you know which countries top the list in this regard? Let’s find out all information.

According to various researches and statistical data, many South American countries use these dating apps to a great extent. Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, and several others. It has been found that in around 12 such countries the ranking of these dating apps is as high as 68.5%, which is comparatively higher than any other continent. As per sources, among these 12 South American countries, 10 countries also had these dating apps in the top 100 of their app stores. It was seen that among all apps, the users chose Tinder, mostly to find their soulmates or reach out to people for interaction.

If you want more specific data about which country tops the list in using dating apps, it is none other than Bolivia. It is here that Tinder ranks the highest, that is 49th in the App Store. So you will have lots of choices to choose a suitable partner in this country. Even in Germany, lots of people use these apps to look for dates. Therefore, Tinder has a great ranking here, it ranks 55th in the app store.

Countries like Argentina, Uruguay, Columbia, Venezuela, Peru, and Paraguay also have lots of users resorting to these popular dating apps. It has been seen that in these countries too the dating apps have a great rating. They come under the top 65 in the app stores.

Although we do not find many users of dating apps in Asian countries like Armenia, Myanmar, Brunei, and few others. It is probably because of their less population. Moreover, in European countries, we find that the average ranking for most popular dating apps in the iOS App Store was 88.9%, which is the lowest in the country. But this low ranking is probably responsible because of the huge cultural differences between the east and west parts of the continent. So it is better to avoid these parts if you want to find your soulmates.

Why Do People Prefer Using Dating Apps?

People all over the world nowadays opt for dating apps, to look for partners for any sort of relationship they are interested in. Here are some of the most popular reasons as to why these dating apps have become a favorite for people of all ages:

Finding soul mates or dates through dating apps is very convenient according to various surveys and researches. It is, therefore, a suitable way of finding partners for busy people who find very little time for themselves.

Dating apps provide you with the freedom of choosing partners for any sort of relationship you are comfortable with. That can be just casual dating, or marriage, or any live-in relationship.

It provides you with various options to choose from. You can browse through the profile and choose the one you like the most.

These dating apps also reduce your curiosity and boredom, as you get to know lots of people so you can become friends with them and interact as much as you like.

Final Word

Nowadays, in this competitive and modernized world, dating apps are a great option to reduce your alienation and provide you a chance to meet your true love. All you have to do is get yourself a smartphone and create a profile here with your personal details and pictures. Don’t be surprised if any handsome guy or a beautiful girl right swipes your profile and starts interacting with you.