An urban hub in Kilmarnock is to team up with digital connectivity specialist

AN URBAN development in Kilmarnock has teamed up with a Scottish digital connectivity specialist to deliver connectivity.

The HALO Kilmarnock has announced a collaboration with Commsworld, which will see the digital specialist provide communication solutions for the HALO enterprise and Innovation Centre which is in its final stages of construction.

The partnership will also facilitate HALO’s low carbon emission smart homes along with providing health and education benefits to residents and workers.

Marie Macklin, founder and executive chair of the HALO, said: “Commsworld is the perfect partner to deliver digital connectivity to the HALO. The company’s world class service will see the HALO as one of the most connected developments in the UK.

“My vision is for the HALO to create a digital army of young people who will gain the skills necessary for successful employment in Tomorrow’s World and I look forward to working closely with Commsworld in supporting our best in class cyber and digital training

At the development, Commsworld will create a community hub of collaborative technical innovation.

This will include manufacturing and cyber businesses collaborating to develop their own technology with HALO’s commercial and academic partners.

Bruce Strang, chief operating officer of Commsworld, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Marie Macklin and the HALO to help deliver such a critical project.

“Together we aim to achieve massive, transformational change for Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and beyond, through providing super-fast connectivity to HEIC, as well as supplying the high-quality training through Kickstart that can create a new generation of highly-skilled digital workers in an area crying out for skilled employment of this kind.”

The HALO Kilmarnock is a £63 million urban regeneration project which is the former site of Johnnie Walker whisky.

The development is planned to open in autumn this year, it will include commercial, educational, cultural, leisure and lifestyle facilities along with providing a sustainable community approach to a mixed-use development.