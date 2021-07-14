Payday Loans vs Buy Now Pay Later (UK)

Have you ever found yourself strapped for money and need financial help to tide you over until payday?

Don’t worry. You are not alone.

It happens to the best of us.

Sometimes you’re hit with an unexpected financial obligation that can end up being costly. Whether your car has broken down, your boiler needs fixing, or whatever the case may be.

It’s annoying and stressful, especially if you have bad credit too.

But, even if you do have bad credit. Don’t write yourself off completely.

You can get payday loans for bad credit. Plus, there are other options available like Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

So, here is everything you need to know.

WHAT ARE PAYDAY LOANS?

Payday loans are small amounts of money that you can borrow, usually anywhere between the £100 – £1000 mark. The most notable payday lender being Wonga.

Payday loans are incredibly short-term, although some borrowers do let you borrow for more extended periods of time.

It’s essential to keep in mind that payday loans do come with high-interest rates.

There are many options available when it comes to payday loans.

If you are thinking of taking about taking out a payday loan for bad credit make sure you do your proper research.

This is so you can which loan will work best for you and keep up with your payments.

The process is relatively quick because that’s what they are basically designed for, quick emergency costs.

Once approved, the money will be deposited into your account almost immediately.

WHAT IS BUY NOW PAY LATER?

BNPL has been around for a long time, but only recently has it gained huge popularity.

That’s largely due to millennials and Gen Zers because they hate credit cards and debt but love shopping.

BNPL is mainly used for online shopping. In fact, you will probably find it hard to come across a business that isn’t offering BNPL payment options.

Buy Now Pay Later allows you to spread the purchase cost in instalments across an agreed period of time.

BNPL is often used for expensive necessities, like furniture or a new set of wheels.

A major plus side to BNPL and another reason why it is so popular is that it comes with little or no interest rates.

Although if you don’t stick to your agreed instalments, you will be charged interest.

It makes otherwise unaffordable purchases affordable.

Having said that, you should only ever take out BNPL if you know that you can keep up with payment instalments.

Otherwise, you can quickly accumulate more debt.

Provided that you can also keep up with your payments, BNPL is actually a good way to help increase your credit score if you have bad credit.

Most merchants offer the BNPL on the checkout their checkout page, and you will know almost instantly whether you have been approved or not once you provide your necessary details.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Whether you have emergency costs or need some quick money, you should always conduct your due diligence when borrowing money.

If you choose a payday loan or BNPL, always go with the option that best suits you, your financial needs and, more importantly, the option you know you will be able to keep up payments.