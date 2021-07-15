A MAN who has embarked on a 650 mile long journey in memory of his tragically deceased Scots cop brother has raised £30,000 just after crossing the Scottish border.

Jamie Alcock, 55, is embarking on the 650 mile journey from his home in Gloucestershire to his brother’s resting place in Elgin, Morayshire in a horse-drawn carriage.

Since crossing the Scottish border on Monday he has smashed the £30,000 target in memory of his brother who sadly passed away in 2017.

The fundraiser has made £27,344.83 with gift aid and another £2,663.56 raised offline bringing the grand total to £30,008.39

After crossing the border Jamie and his two Shire horses Millie and William will head north to the capital.

The 55-year-old and his horse companions should arrive in the Edinburgh on Sunday after already travelling over 400 miles.

Instead of sticking to country roads, the group will be going through the city centre escorted by police horses.

Most of the donations will go to Police Care UK and The Fire Fighters Charity will receive 25% of the donations.

Speaking today the farmer reflected on his journey so far: “It’s been good so far, I’m very travel weary now.

“I have been travelling alone just with my two horses, my dog. I haven’t seen my wife in weeks, she is down manning the farm and planning the routes whilst keeping the charities updated.

“Hopefully she will visit very soon. Maybe before the end of my journey.”

He continued: “We arrived in Scotland on Monday around midday, crossing the border at the River Tweed in Coldstream, Scottish Borders.

“The donations suddenly jumped up as we crossed the border and we were greeted by PC Stuart Little at the border, on behalf of Police Scotland.

“We passed through Duns on Tuesday and there was a big crowd there waiting and cheering us on.

“I know the horses really well so if they are tired or need a break we factor in stops. It’s all down to them.

“They have both just turned eight. We got them on the farm when they were just 18 months old.

“The journey brings back memories of my brother, memories deep down I haven’t thought about in years. So it has been quite emotional.

“Little snippets from us growing up have taken me back. There have been moments where I have just laughed out loud thinking of times together.

“I think it’ll be more emotional the closer we get to arriving.”

Jamie’s brother John Alcock, 54, passed away at home in Garmouth, Moray in 2017 after suffering horror injuries as he made his way to guard the Queen at Balmoral.

The cop was in a coma for 14 years after the tragic accident while on royal duty back in August, 2003.

John was a passenger in a marked patrol car when it was fatally hit head-on by a tourist.

He was left brain-damaged when his airbag failed to inflate and it was later found the motor would have failed an MOT.

Jamie’s 650 mile journey to raise money for police charities will end at the resting place of his brother John.