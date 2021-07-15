Giant 10ft deep sinkhole swallows road outside Stirling based Scots dairy

A GIANT 10ft deep sinkhole has swallowed the road outside one of Scotland’s biggest dairies.



The massive hole has swallowed up the tarmac on Kenilworth Road in Stirling less than half a mile away from Grahams Dairy and directly outside the University of Stirling.

More than 50 large lorries pass the busy road on a daily basis – many carrying fresh produce.



Brian Allan, 32 from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire who works as a lorry driver for the company captured the images on Wednesday morning.



The shocking images show a gaping hole in the road that spans two and half metres across the road.



Speaking today he said: “The sinkhole is 8ft by 8ft and probably 10ft deep.

“It made it a bit tricky maneuvering the trailer round it but the road was still fully open although I think it may be closed today.



“We run fully loaded lorries sitting around 40 tonnes over that bit of road every day just lucky nobody was hurt.

“The whole fleet has to pass it, which is 50 in total maybe. That’s just the distribution side, then there’s tankers fully loaded with fresh produce as well.”



Brian shared the shocking images yesterday to Facebook captioned: “Sinkhole in Bridge of Allan.”



The post was shared over 1,500 times and collected hundreds of likes and comments.



Gary Keenan said: “Giant hole near the Ochils usually refers to Alloa.”



Allana Purves exclaimed: “That is insane, it’s kind of scary driving around that area now.”



Philip Grey jokes: “It happens when a Scotsman drops his wallet.”



While Liam Ray added: “We call these potholes in Falkirk.”



Stirling Council shared an update yesterday onto Twitter:



“Stirling Council has closed Kenilworth Road from its junction with Sheriffmuir Road to its junction with the A9 (Airthrey Road).



“A diversion is in place via Kenilworth Road and Well Road (see the map below).



“This follows a sinkhole opening up on the eastbound carriageway of the A9 at the junction with Kenilworth Road, on the approach to the Airthrey Roundabout.



“The Council has placed barriers around the affected section of the road as urgent investigations get underway.”