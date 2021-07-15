THIS is the moment a speeding driver veers off a country road to avoid causing a collision.



Babs Wills, captured the rogue driver’s dangerous antics during the weekend on Pole Lane, Essex.



The customer service manager’s dash cam footage shows a large grey van speeding along a narrow country road before going off road and flipping.

Babs, 47 shared the heart-stopping clip on Tuesday captioned: “Never drive too close or too fast on country roads.



“The driver managed to get out and was last seen walking to a farm to try and find someone to get his van out.”

The video shows Babs travelling along the narrow country road slowing down at the bends due to poor visibility of the road ahead from tall grass on the roadsides.



A red car approaches and comes to a halt to allow the 47-year-old to pass as the road is too narrow for both vehicles.



Suddenly a large grey van comes speeding up behind and is unable to stop in time causing the driver to slam on the brakes before careering off the road into the grass.





The impact causes the transit vehicle to flip onto its side in the grassy overgrowth.

A man is then seen calmly getting out of his car to go see if the van driver needs any help.

Speaking today Babs said: “I’d just dropped friends off and was on the way home.

“We didn’t report to the police as the guy was fine and was more worried about getting his van out.



“At first I was just hoping he was ok but then I was thinking he must’ve not been paying attention and going too fast as that was completely avoidable if he was paying attention.”



The post has collected around 30 likes on social media users who were left shocked at the heart stopping video.



Simon Kerrigan said: “Got to have been on his phone.”

Angie Davies added: “Terrible.”