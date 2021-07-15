Work on 140 homes underway on renowned WW2 factory grounds

DISUSED industrial land with a rich history will soon be transformed into contemporary riverside apartments as work gets underway on a high-profile development.

Dundas Estates has broken ground on its 140 home Wireworks development, on the site of the old Bruntons Wire Mill, that played a crucial role in the WW2 war effort.

Situated near the River Esk in the heart of Musselburgh, East Lothian, groundwork is now underway on the £35m development, with an off-plan sales launch scheduled for later this year.

The Livingston-based independent developer will build 140 apartments, including 11 affordable homes, ranging from one, two and three-bedroom flats in the development, named The Wireworks.

Interested buyers registering their interest can enquiry through partners, and property specialist, Rettie & Co. A show flat is due to be launched next year, with more details on dates to be released in the in the near future.

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales & Marketing at Dundas Estates, said: “Our team has analysed the site in detail and have been inspired by the historical importance of the wireworks site, and as such have ensured we draw upon the factory as inspiration in our designs.

“One such detail is the extensive use of brick work throughout the development. Not only is it durable and lends to a contemporary look, but it draws on the factory’s own design and use of brick.

“Details such as these are why we feel we have a tremendous responsibility to the site and the people of Musselburgh to deliver high specification homes which we can all be proud of.”

Bruntons Wire Mill had been producing metal parts and equipment for more than a century, and played a key part in the war effort during the Second World War by producing materials and equipment for the aero industry.

Despite trading throughout the 1980’s the wire mill closed down the following decade, moving the short distance to the Inveresk Industrial Estate trading as Bruntons Aero Products.

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Bruntons Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.

The development will also have the capacity to store 140 bicycles in internal and external bikes stores. Electric car charging facilities will be available throughout the development. Private gardens and balconies will also be available at various apartments.

Dundas Estates is a multi-award winning, friendly and independent homebuilder which creates homes that make people feel great. It is proudly independent and Scottish-owned, with a track record of building well-designed homes.

To learn more about its Wireworks development, call 0131 243 3858 or email: [email protected]