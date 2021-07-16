How Much Does a Million Pound Mortgage Cost?

Being able to buy your dream home is something you have no doubt begun aiming for, but you may think that you are constrained by your budget and affordability levels. A million pound home might sound incredibly out of reach, but the market for a million pound property is once again on the up, and it might not be as extravagant as it sounds.

Million pound properties are now much more common than you might think, especially with house prices continuing to rise and the market continuing to grow. Buying a luxury home that is £1 million or more isn’t necessarily out of your reach anymore, but it may require some specialist advice and guidance to help you secure the right mortgage for the property.

Million pound mortgages can sometimes be more complex and difficult to come by, as there are typically less lenders who will be suited to your unique needs. It’s important to understand the process of getting a mortgage for such a property, and what is involved in the application stages. Here Watts Mortgage & Wealth Management Ltd take a look at what it takes to get a million pound mortgage.

Can you get a million pound mortgage?

Getting a million pound mortgage isn’t too dissimilar from any other standard residential mortgage. A mortgage for a £1 million property typically has similar requirements as any other residential mortgage, but if you have a complicated income it may be more difficult for you to access funding. A more complicated income could come from scenarios such as being self-employed, having multiple sources of income or if you are an ex-pat.

In most cases conventional lenders, such as high street banks, will base affordability on your income as they would with any mortgage. This can be up to 5 times your salary. Some lenders may also consider a percentage of your annual bonus too. However, it’s important to remember that many high street lenders will not lend beyond 75% loan-to-value above £1 million, regardless of your income.

How much would a million pound mortgage cost?

Understanding how much your mortgage will cost is an important part of buying any property, as it can help you to understand your financial circumstances and set a budget. The cost of your mortgage can depend on the type of arrangement you have made. There are many different factors that will affect the cost, such as timeframes and interest rates, and these can both influence your monthly repayments.

A lender will also assess your risk profile to determine the cost of your mortgage. Factors like the size of your deposit, the kind of property you’re buying and your credit history will play a role here. Your risk profile can help a lender to understand your money management skills, and provides a summary of your attitude towards finance, debt and wealth.

Working with a specialist mortgage broker

Finding a million pound mortgage on your own can be more difficult than if you obtained professional financial advice. There are many independent brokers who specialise in sourcing million pound mortgages for those in unique circumstances, and they will often have good relationships with a variety of lenders. This can make it a little easier to arrange a mortgage of this size, as the broker will already have experience in dealing with applications and are able to talk you through the process.

Taking out a mortgage for a property worth £1 million or more is a big financial decision. It can be incredibly beneficial to get independent advice before you commit to anything, so that you can carefully consider your options before borrowing any money.