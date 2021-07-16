Pilot miraculously avoids injury after helicopter crashes into field in Dorset

A HELICOPTER pilot has miraculously escaped uninjured after being forced to crash land in a field.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene in Holton Heath, Dorset yesterday after an unknown incident forced the premature landing.

Shocking images show the mangled black helicopter lying on its left hand side with its rotors digging into the grass.

Dirt can be seen scattered all over the chopper with chunks of upturned earth scattered around.

It is unknown what caused the crash, however, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the pilot escaped “uninjured”.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the shocking pictures to Facebook yesterday, writing: “Earlier today crews from Poole Fire Station and Blandford Fire Station were called to a light aircraft crash in the Holton Heath area.

“On arrival, crews found a helicopter had crash landed on private land.

“The cause is not yet known but thankfully the pilot managed to get out by himself & was uninjured!”

The post now has over 400 likes, with dozens of people commenting on the pilot’s fortuitous escape.

Vicky West said: “Thank goodness no one was hurt!”

Tina Dawe commented: “Bit too close for comfort! but glad the pilot managed to steer it to a field, and is safe & uninjured.”

Bev Trenwith replied: “Flipping heck…did well to come out of that uninjured.”

Pete Horne added: “If they walked away that’s a good landing.”

Speaking today (FRI), a spokesperson for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “Firefighters from Poole and Blandford were called to Organford Road, Holton Heath at 9.56am yesterday to reports of a light aircraft crash.

“On arrival the crews from Poole established that there was no fire, and no-one was trapped.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and the crew from Blandford were turned around before arriving as they were not needed.

“The stop message was received at 10.30am.”