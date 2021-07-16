Why Smallpdf is a tool you should be using

PDF documents can be tricky to understand and even trickier to edit if you are not familiar with them.

Even very quick jobs can often turn into much larger ones that take a long time to complete.

However, the Switzerland-based software smallpdf.com manages to eliminate the stress and time consuming irritation of the document management process.

What they offer is more than just your average PDF editor, you can view, highlight and add in a variety of elements to ensure your document is perfect.

Boasting a software package that can connect to 20 other different PDF tools, the PDF editor is a dream to use.

The most useful aspect of their software is the implementation of a digital signature ability.

Here you can fill in forms and e-sign contracts and close those crucial deals for yourself and your business.

In addition to this, file compression and formatting are included in the package. This is so useful for when you get that infuriating message of “file too big” or “format not recognised.”

As an all in one package this is easy to use, it saves time and allows you to focus on other important tasks.

The firm boasts a client network of over 500 million users with 25 million of those using the service each month according to the firm.

Not to mention that the site has now become one of the top 500 most visited sites in the world according to the firm.

24/7 customer support is included to help clients who may need some assistance in both the early and late hours of the day.

The firm is also ISO27001, GDPR and CCPA compliant making it a safe and secure piece of software to use.

The software can be used for individual use and can also be used for businesses making it a very flexible and reliable piece of kit.

Overall the software is worth checking out if PDF creation is a major aspect of personal or professional life.