Amazing images show Scots barbers giving haircuts on top of Ben Nevis

AMAZING images captured the moment a group of Scots barbers gave haircuts at the top of Ben Nevis.

Staff of Stag & Buck Barbers in Fort William in the Scottish Highlands climbed 4,413ft to get to the top of the Munro on Sunday so they could give clients the chop.

Amazing images show the barbers working their magic atop the rugged and rocky mountain top.

Instead of the usual barber chairs, gowned-up models perched on top of rocks and had their hair tidied up while overlooking the stunning landscape.

Mountain walkers can be seen in the background of the images bemused to find the makeshift barker shop in full swing at the summit.

Co-owners of the shop, Terri Nicolson and Sharon Sweeney, climbed the mountain in a bid to complete the UK’s highest haircut and raise funds for Make A Wish Foundation.

The shop shared an account of their trek to Facebook on Sunday writing: “Ben Nevis, 4,413 feet, completed it mate.

“Could not have picked a better day for our charity climb today!



“Stag & Buck haircuts at the highest point in Britain for the Make-a-wish Foundation.



“Thank you to everyone for their donations and to everyone who joined us today.

“Part two to be announced.”

The post has now collected over 200 likes and dozens of comments from followers who were impressed by the unique idea.

Dani Fowler wrote: “ Congrats guys, what an achievement.”

Jillian Wilson said: “Well done all. Fantastic photos. Well deserved beers or coffees tonight.”

Jamie Doherty commented: “Congratulations guys, you have done all of yourselves proud.”

Amie Wallace added: “Well done guys.”

Speaking today Terri said: “We all really enjoyed it, we were lucky we got such a good day for the climb.

“We try to get involved with a lot of charity and local community events where we can. To us our wee barber shop is about way more than just cutting hair.

“Although I think I speak for us all when I say we’re looking forward to the next part being a little less challenging.

“We were chosen to host Barbersride 2021, a charity fundraising event to raise funds for Make-a-wish Foundation.

“We will have roughly 50 barbers on bikes travelling the length of the country, stopping at different barber shops for an evening of beers, music and fundraising.”

The fundraiser has now collected over £1,100 with the team aiming £2,000 after the second leg of the fundraiser later this year.