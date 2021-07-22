Things to Consider before Renting a Co-working space

Did you know that co-working spaces are gaining more popularity in Jakarta than traditional offices? Most individuals and businesses have embraced co-working spaces because they increase the productivity of the work. There are various co-working spaces you can rent for your individual or business work in Jakarta. However, the challenge comes with choosing the right co-working space for your needs. We’ve put down some of the important things you need to consider when choosing the right co-working space in Jakarta.

Location

When looking for a co-working space in Jakarta, it’ll be essential to check for the co-working space location. Ideally, the location of the co-working space needs to be convenient to your customers, clients, or team. It would help if you considered how far the co-working space is from your office. It’ll also be very important to consider access to public transport, food, and other social amenities.

The size of the co-working space

When selecting a co-working space, you’ll need to consider the size of the co- working space compared to your needs. There are various co-working spaces, those that offer larger spaces, while others offer smaller sizes. To choose the best co-working space, you need to understand your needs and the size of the co-working space. You can book walking tours of the space to check the space that will suit you.

Benefits and amenities

Various co-working spaces in Jakarta have a wide range of benefits and amenities. The benefits and amenities may range from printing services, receptionists to snacks and tea. To choose the best co-working space, you need to consider what you need. Afterwards, select the co-working spaces that will offer the amenities and benefit in line with your needs. In addition, you may ask members about the amenities they would like at the co-working space you want to rent.

Ambiance

The ambiance of a co-working space plays a key role in making the co-working space productive. There are different levels of ambiance in the co-working spaces. The variations in ambiance can be related to the noise around the co-working, like loud music. It would be good if you choose a silent co-working place. Silence will generally help improve the productivity of your team. Lastly, the source of light for the co-working place should be good natural light or alternative artificial sources.

Renting terms

Renting terms are very important when considering a co-working space. Various co-working spaces in Jakarta have different renting terms; some allow the customers to pay the rent yearly, monthly, or quarterly. In some co-working spaces, you may be required to lease the space for a month, while others require you to have a membership of three months before leasing the co-working space. You need to consider your budget and how comfortable you are with the renting terms before opting for the co-working space. Lastly, it’ll be good to ask for any additional costs that are not included in the rent.

Conclusion

Choosing the best co-working space in Jakarta might take some time, but you should consider it as your business’s essential investment. Thus, you’ll need a comfortable space that meets your needs and is within your budget limit. Therefore you can consider the above things to get the best co-working space within your budget and meeting your needs.