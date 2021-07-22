UK companies form partnership to fight against gender based violence

TWO large UK based companies have joined together for a partnership hoping to tackle harassment and gender-based violence (GBV).

Fearless Glasgow a joint initiative and tech firm Culture Shift have began a three-year partnership to provide over 150,000 students access to its reporting platform.

The partnership which aims to create true cultural change by challenging harmful behaviours and all aspects of harassment has been match funded for the first year by the Scottish Funding Council.

Gemma McCall, CEO of Culture Shift, said: “The work we’re doing with Fearless Glasgow across the West of Scotland is essential in driving positive change.

“Data from the Scottish Government has highlighted the seriousness of GBV, with tens of thousands of incidents of domestic violence occurring each year and 56 murders reported as a result of it over the past six years.”

Fearless Glasgow is backed by Police Scotland and the Scottish Government, and was launched to help raise awareness of sexual violence in the area.

GBV includes incidents of rape and sexual assault, coercive control, psychological violence, sexual harassment, intimidation, verbal abuse, discrimination, bullying and stalking.

In addition to providing those across the region with a route to report any problematic behaviour noticed the collaboration will help identify any needs for additional funding and support in the area.

Jackie Main, Director of Student Life at Glasgow Caledonian University and chair of Fearless Glasgow, adds: “One of the biggest barriers to reporting sexual harassment and violence for survivors is the fear of repercussions from speaking up.

“Survivors also fear that they will not be believed if they do come forward. We are challenging those fears and breaking down barriers, and firmly believe providing a reporting platform that gives people the option to report anonymously will enable us to advance our mission, to work towards a Scotland which is safer for everyone.”