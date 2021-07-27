A SCOTS priest has been violently attacked by a brute with a glass bottle while praying in church.

Father Jamie McMorrin was subject to an unprovoked attack yesterday morning as he was praying alone in a pew in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The thug stormed into the church before asking Father McMorrin whether he was a priest or not.

After the priest confirmed his title, the thug lashed out and tried to hit the 35-year-old across the head with a bottle.

Father McMorrin was chased around the cathedral by his attacker who smashed the bottle on the ground before attempting to attack the man of god with broken glass.

The brave clergyman managed to fend him off with a chair before his attacker ran off.

Despite the attackers best efforts the unsuspecting priest somehow escaped uninjured.

The Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh shared a statement addressing the attack today writing: “Yesterday morning a priest sitting alone praying in a pew at St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh was subject to a violent and unprovoked assault by a man carrying a glass bottle.

“Just prior to the attack the man had asked him if he was a priest. When the priest replied that he was, the man attempted to hit him on the head with the bottle, before chasing him to the back of the cathedral.

“The bottle broke on the ground and the man continued using it in his assault. The priest managed to fend him off with a chair before the attacker ran out of the Cathedral. The priest escaped without injury.

“Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0823 of Monday 26 July.”

The post has since collected over 200 likes with dozens of comments and shares from users who were horrified by the attack.

Gwen Gwen said: “Despicable. Hope the reprobate is captured on the CCTV and caught. Praying for the priest.”

Derna OLeary Hughes said: “This is shocking! So sad, the poor priest praying in sanctity, thank God he’s ok, sending love and prayers.”

Johan Hardy said: “So very sad! Pretty traumatizing for the poor priest. What a world we have become.”

And Gillian Ramage added: “That is shocking behaviour, bless the priest just sitting minding his own business, where is safe these days.

“I pray the priest is ok, it must have been so frightening for him.”

Speaking today a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.35am on Monday, 26 July, police were called to a report of a 35-year-old man being assaulted within a Church in York Place, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and the victim did not require hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0823 of Monday, 26 July, 2021.”

Father McMorrin was born in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire and trained for his priesthood at the Pontifical Scots College, Rome, and was later ordained in the Cathedral in June 2016.

After growing up in Kinghorn, Fife, he studied History and International Relations at the University of St Andrews before spending a year working for the Scottish Catholic Observer.

Father McMorrin has declined to comment at this time.