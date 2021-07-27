Action group attempt to secure McVitie’s plant in Glasgow

THE Pladis Action Group will propose to the company’s management to secure McVitie’s manufacturing jobs in Glasgow.

The group have campaigned vigorously to explore all options to maintain the manufacturing site in the city.

Kate Forbes, Economy Secretary said: “The Action Group have together worked at pace to identify and explore options to secure the future of these crucial manufacturing jobs in Glasgow.

“I would hope and expect the senior management at Pladis to now study the proposals carefully, and to engage with the Action Group on them in a constructive and thorough manner.”

GMB Scotland Organiser David Hume said: “We believe the proposal offers Pladis everything it needs to maintain manufacturing in the East End of Glasgow for the next generation, ensuring employment and opportunity for the local community that depends on it.

“It also represents months of hard work on behalf of the unions and action group representatives to support the workforce, who are fighting so hard for their futures. It sets out the way forward and everyone should be positive that Pladis will look favourably on it.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The partners across the Action Group have worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to pull this counter-proposal together. This proposal is compelling and would secure a future for Pladis in the city. I trust they will give it the consideration it deserves.”