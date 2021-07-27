A SCOTS landlord has been slammed for charging £640-per-month to rent out a tiny single bedded “garden studio.”

The private rental in the back garden of a house in Liberton, Edinburgh has been berated by social media users after appearing on Gumtree last week.

Advertising the pricey rental, the seller, known as Alex, describes the property as “compact and cosy” and perfect for students.

The room itself appears to be in the landlord’s converted garage and features a tiny window, double patio doors, a single bed and desk.

A chunky TV has been installed on the wall across from a tiny kitchen which has a microwave, kettle, fridge, washing machine have been rammed into the space.

There is no heating in sight at the £160-per-week tight space which appears to be around 12ft by 6ft in size.

The bathroom includes a toilet, sink and shower and offers views directly looking onto the single divan bed.

The listing is located in a housing estate that is closer to the city bypass than Edinburgh city centre.

An actual studio flat less than a mile away with a large living space can be rented less than a mile away for £495 a month.

The Gumtree advert states: “Monthly rent £640 which includes council tax and inclusive of all bills.

“Studio flat for rent at Mortonhall Park, Edinburgh.

“Located in a lovely quiet area and suitable for single occupancy and non-smoker only. No pets.

“Studio is attached to the main house but has a completely separate entrance.”

It continues: “Compact and cosy open plan studio with TV, WIFI, kitchen area with oven, hobs, microwave, fridge freezer, washing machine.

“Showerroom with electric shower. Small private terrace with table and chairs.

“Fully furnished including kitchen utensils, iron, bedding and towels, etc.

“Ideal for a professional or student requiring privacy and peace and quiet for study, available from 6th September 2021, possibly sooner.”

The listing was slammed by social media users after being shared on Facebook today by one Scot, writing: “The mind boggles, take one small garage, add a single bed, and hey presto, ye can charge £640 a month….

“Btw, the garden, ie the bit you rent, is about the size of a shed.”

One member of the group said: “Oh my god that is appalling. That’s A TINY ROOM to have a bed in it and living space.

“Not cool at all. It’s worth £200 all in. They’ve spent loads on making it nice but there’s no denying there is no walking space.

“Between the table and the bed, you can imagine having a friend over and not being able to move around.”

Another wrote: “Is there central heating? Proper insulation?”

One Scots resident said: “In 2011 I rented a 2 bed flat with an additional boxroom, large kitchen and huge livingroom on Morningside Road for £650 a month.

“The rent increase in Edinburgh is absolutely disgusting.”

And one outraged social media user added: “So they converted the garage into a bed sit and will rent it to someone too desperate for accommodation to realise that they’re being ripped off.

“The table isn’t even big enough for a PC and screen. The situation is dire.”

After the post was shared on Facebook, the landlord removed the Gumtree advert online.

He responded to messages requests, saying: “The studio is now rented.”