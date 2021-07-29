HILARIOUS video shows a drunk Scot taking a tumble out of a shopping trolley after being pushed around by his friend.

Lewis McInnes, 27, captured the footage as he hurtled down a Glasgow street in the trolley after enjoying a night on the town on Sunday.

The clip shows Lewis’ pal giving him an almighty shove down the steeply sloped street – sending him flying over the awaiting kerb and crashing into the road.

The video shows social care worker Lewis cruising down the right hand side of the road in fits of laughter.

His pal can be seen bent over on his knees laughing in the background in the distance as Lewis hurtles down the road.

The trolley can be seen getting closer and closer to the pavement before its front wheels collided, launching Lewis over the top of the cart.

Despite taking a hefty fall, Lewis only remains quiet for a brief second before bursting out laughing again.

Lewis, from Glasgow shared the hilarious video to Twitter on Monday writing: “No idea how I held onto my phone but here we are troops, heavy mad with it.”

The post has now collected over 2,900 likes with hundreds of retweets and dozens of comments from users who were left in stitches over the crash.

@jamesylad82 said: “Honest to god pal, funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time! your laugh cheered me up brother.”

@ArwaAlj wrote: “Me running from my problems.”

@SAMINAMARWAHA commented: “This isn’t just any trolley… it’s an M&S trolley.”

@KellyBlackx replied: “In kinks watching this! Absolutely dying!”

Speaking today Lewis said: “I was out with my friend having a few drinks watching the football.

“We were originally waiting for a taxi which was taking too long so we decided to start walking.

“We came across this Marks and Spencer trolley and going by the video, the rest is history.

“I was too drunk to care about the pain but I knew I was in pain, my a***, ribs and legs are covered in bruises.

“Regrets? None as it was one of those drunken memories that will live with me for a very long time.”