Musselburgh Preview – House looks a smart investment on Friday evening

Musselburgh Racecourse stages a competitive seven-race card on Friday evening in a twilight fixture at the track. The action gets underway at 5.40pm and finishes at 8.52pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide so read on for our Musselburgh selections provided by OLBG

5.40pm Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap (1m 5f)

Out Of Breath has been in sparkling form this term winning at the track and chases a five-timer under Becky Smith. This demands more off a new mark and from a career best. But he remains open to plenty more improvement and demands plenty of respect in this event. Dream Point, a winner last time and course and distance scorer Smart Lass are others to note.

Selection: Out Of Breath

6.15pm Nursery Handicap (5f)

Tinkerstar looks the one to be with. The two-year-old has progressed with every start and finished an eye-catching third on handicap debut at Hamilton last time out. He needs to back that up in this event, but he looks capable of taking a step forward in this event.

Selection: Tinkerstar

6.48pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

The progressive Clodovea recorded a first career success when scoring on her latest start and she has to be respected despite having to give weight all round in this event. However, this looks all about On The River. The two-year-old was only beaten by a neck behind Clodovea at Beverley last time out and is much better off at the weights than that rival in this event.

Selection: On The River

7.20pm Novice Stakes (7f)

Fille De La Lune has run two good races in defeat and has to be of interest along with Chief’s Will who failed to build on an encouraging second on debut when only eighth last time out. However, they both look to have their work cut out against Stripzee. The two-year-old filly gets a weight allowance in this event and has already tasted success in her career, scoring at Redcar, before finishing a good second at Beverley last time out.

Selection: Stripzee

7.52pm Handicap (5f)

Rory and Mokaman could have this contest between them. The latter has to shoulder top-weight but scored at Catterick in June, before not being disgraced at Ripon last time out. With that in mind, Rory is fancied to come out on top. A winner by a head at Ayr on his latest start, he has only gone up 2lb for that victory and is capable of further improvement with this being just his sixth career start.

Selection: Rory

8.22pm Handicap (5f)

The feature race of the event. Stars In The Night has progressed well this term and is towards the top of the shortlist along with course and distance winners Victory Angel, Militia and Primo’s Comet. However, Clarendon House looks the one to beat. A winner of three of his five starts, he was very impressive at Bath in a competitive event last time out and despite an 8lb rise in the weights he is taken to score.

Selection: Clarendon House

8.52pm Classified Stakes (7f)

The lucky last can go to Lucky Violet who is a course and distance winner and scored narrowly at Ayr last time out. She has to build on that effort, but she remains off the same mark with that win coming just four days ago and she is taken to land the finale.

Selection: Lady Violet