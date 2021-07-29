TWO companies have announced a partnership to hold multiple auctions that will raise money for a fund that helps disadvantaged young people.

The Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s will have a six-year partnership where they will host three biennial auctions for Scottish whiskies and experiences called “The Distillers One of One.”

All the money from the auctions will be put into a fund created by The Distillers’ Charity to help support disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

At the auction there will be over 40 lots which will demonstrate the value of Scotch Whiskey with items ranging up to an estimated £250,000.

The auction will take place on Friday 3 December 2021 at Barnbougle Castle on the outskirts of Edinburgh will be auctioning off lots donated by Scotch Whisky Distilleries.

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine and Spirits, said: “Working closely with The Distillers’ Charity and The Worshipful Company of Distillers, we will harness our knowledge and expertise in hosting auctions to create a regular series of sales that will raise valuable funds to support disadvantaged young people in Scotland.”

The Youth Action Fund will work with charity partners such as The Prince’s Foundation to provide youths with opportunities to develop life skills, discover their values and be work-ready.

The Prince’s Foundation’s President, HRH The Prince of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, sent The Distillers’ Charity a message showing support to the auction and their aim to benefit numerous young people.