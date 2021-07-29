AN ARTIST has made a time-lapse video showing how he created an incredible Liverpool FC inspired man cave mural – complete with portrait of Jürgen Klopp.

Scott Wilcock, from Wigan, Manchester, completed the bespoke football inspired art in just six days for Liverpool FC fanatic, Ste Carr earlier this month.

The 34-year-old airbrush and snow spray artist filmed himself creating the £2,000 masterpiece by hand as You’ll Never Walk Alone plays in the background.

The first scene in the clip shows the completed mural featuring the iconic red Liverpool FC tunnel and football stars standing at either side.

The footage then shows the process behind the incredible creation in detail as Scott is filmed completing the first three Liverpool managers.

He then moves on to paint the wall bright red, which later becomes the tunnel at Anfield, before adding a further three famous managers to the wall next to the bar.

Football managers Jürgen Klopp, Rafael Benitez, Bill Shankly, Gerard Houllier, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish feature in the nod to the club.

Speaking today, Scott said: “It was a commission from a massive Liverpool FC fan.

“His name is Ste Carr and his bar was covered in Liverpool memorabilia.

“They were very specific in wanting the six managers and the Anfield tunnel going out to the pitch.

“The outdoor bar was built through lockdown before I started to paint it. It’s also been a joy working because Ste’s wife Susan fed me like a King.

“He was working shifts but whenever he wasn’t working he was watching me transforming the garage.

“It cost about £2000 to do this shed and took me six days.”

Scott continued: “I only started doing graffiti murals during lockdown and did my first one in my home gym.

“In July last year I packed my job in as a mechanic and now I am a full-time graffiti artist.

“It’s going really well, I am fully booked until March next year.”

Scott shared the video of his amazing work on a DIY group on Facebook on Tuesday where it instantly became a hit with football fans.

He wrote: “Liverpool man cave I painted.”

The post has since collected over 500 likes and 300 comments from impressed footie fans.

One user said: “That is amazing. What a talent.”

One said: “I think all us Liverpool fans need an invite lol.”

Another exclaimed: “Absolutely superb. Just walked round the house singing You’ll never walk alone. Gives me goosebumps every time.”

While one added: “Absolutely amazing, what a talented bloke! And obviously the best team on the planet, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”