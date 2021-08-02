AN ICONIC Scottish whiskey brand is set to open up a new location right in the heart of Edinburgh’s west end.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street has finally been unveiled and will allow the public to have enjoy its unique visitor experience once it opens on 6 September.

The 71,500 sq ft building will allow the public to learn the 200-year history behind the brand as well as perusing the retail space with exclusive Johnnie Walker Scotch whiskies and merchandise.

Tickets for the event will be available to buy on Monday 2 August from 1pm starting at £25 which includes a 90-minute tour and three personalised Scotch whisky drinks.

As well as enjoying the food and drink destination, guests can embark on an immersive Journey of Flavour tour and the opportunity to discover the stories behind Scotland’s favourite whisky brands.

Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Over the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but now we can finally start the countdown to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“We have built an incredibly talented and diverse team who will bring the Johnnie Walker story to life, creating a world-class experience for our guests.

The store will make sure to keep customers safe during Covid by reducing store capacity, installing a one-way system, creating hand sanitiser stations and encouraging social distancing.

Before entering guests will be required to wear face masks and to make any payments via contactless methods in order to comply with Scottish Government guidelines.

Ms Smith added: “It will be a venue for everyone, whether that’s visitors to Scotland or local people in Edinburgh, Scotch whisky lovers or those savouring Scotch whisky for the first time. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

Although people will need a ticket to enjoy most of the experiences, guests can enjoy the bars and ground floor retail space without having to book a tour ticket.