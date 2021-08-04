Musselburgh Preview – Bodyline seeks to clean out rivals

Musselburgh Racecourse stages a competitive seven-race card on Friday afternoon in a twilight fixture at the track.

The action gets underway at 2.00pm and finishes at 5.25pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide so read on for our Musselburgh selections provided by OLBG

2.00pm Handicap (1m)

An interesting opener. Miss Roulette was well-beaten at Doncaster last time out, but it is too early to give up on her. However, preference is for Clay Regazzoni.

A course and distance winner already this term, he was only sixth at Ayr last time out, but he had to carry plenty of weight in that event and can get back to winning ways here.

Selection: Clay Regazzoni

2.35pm Conditions Stakes (5f)

Mytilda posted a career best when scoring at Glorious Goodwood on her latest start and is respected along with Lady Raeburn and Fast Reponse.

However, Edward Cornelius was very impressive when scoring over course and distance last month and is taken to defy a penalty.

Selection: Edward Cornelius

3.00pm Portobello Cup Handicap (1m 5f)

Glasses Up was a narrow winner last time out and is respected along with Wise Eagle who also boasts winning form at the track.

Dark Jedi has to defy top-weight and that in mind, Bodyline gets the vote. Successful at Yarmouth on his last start on the year, he is taken to make a winning reappearance.

Selection: Bodyline

3.45pm Prestonpans Handicap (5f)

Jabarrockie and Makanah are both course and distance winners and the former is deeply respected if able to return to the form of his two wins so far this year.

However, Lord Riddiford was very impressive when powering to success in good style at Goodwood last week and he is taken to continue his good run of form.

Selection: Lord Riddiford

4.20pm Longniddry Handicap (7f)

Lots of horses in here with course and distance winning form and this could rest between Gweedore and Glengarry. The former impressed on his latest starts and gets the verdict.

Selection: Gweedore

4.55pm Handicap (7f)

Exchequer is a course and distance winner and looks the pick on form. He is taken to get the better of Amelia R who scored in good style last time out and is capable of further improvement

Selection: Amelia R

5.25pm Gullane Handicap (1m 4f)

Dreams Unwind disappointed last time out, but remains open to plenty of improvement.

However, Haizoom looked to have turned a corner when scoring in good style at Sandown last time out. She has since moved from Marcus Tregoning’s yard to Keith Dalgelish, but remains an interesting proposition and is taken to land the finale.

Selection: Haizoom