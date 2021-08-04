A CHEEKY Scots pensioner couple have become an internet sensation after they were filmed by their granddaughter having a cheeky conversation while doing DIY.

Anne and Billy Innes were filmed having the flirty conversation exchange by their granddaughter Holly Innes, 21, while they were fixing their fence in Stirling last week.

The humorous clip shows the retired couple working away at the dark brown wooden fence with a nail and hammer unaware that they are being filmed.

The two appear to be having a small squabble while they work together to mend the broken fence and chat back and forth in a hilarious exchange.

Anne, 73, can then be heard opening the exchange in an outstanding Scottish accent, saying: “F****** gon put it in a hole.

“Any hole at all.”

To which quick-witted flirt Billy, 77, replies: “Yes, I f****** know.

“Any hole?

“Bend ‘er.”

After Billy delivers the hilarious one liner, the pair continue without so much as a chuckle and the cheeky OAP continues hammering the wood.

Nail technician Holly later shared the video to TikTok on Friday, writing: “Can’t cope with these too haha.”

The hilarious double act have since gone viral collecting over 82,000 likes, 2,000 comments and a whopping 1.7 million views from users who loved the exchange.

@no said: “They’re our grandparents now, not just yours. So precious.”

@Lexi wrote: “Scottish grandparents are the best.”

@Leanne commented: “The oldies have the best patter.”

@Claire replied: “That smile she made after he said it.”

@Cora Docherty added: “Outstanding.”

Speaking today Holly said: “They were doing up their garden so they were fixing their fence.

“I went up to visit and sometimes I video them because they’re always up to something funny and I just happened to catch it.”