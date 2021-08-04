Police appealing for information after Edinburgh Hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a 58-year-old male cyclist was knocked from his bike by a vehicle that failed to stop on Mansfield Place, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, 4 August, 2021. The incident happened about 7.30 am. The cyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he remains for treatment. His injuries, at this time, do not appear serious. POLICE are appealing form information after a 58-year-old male cyclist was knocked from his bike by a vehicle that failed to stop. The incident happened this morning at 7:30am at Mansfield Place with the cyclist now being treated at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The man’s injuries at this time do not appear to be serious and police are asking those in the area to come forward with any information. Constable Alexander Marshall, Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At the moment, officers don’t have a description of the vehicle that struck the man and failed to stop, however, officers are checking CCTV and speaking to people who were in the area at the time. “We are still keen to hear from anyone with information that may help our investigation, particularly motorists on the street around the time who have dash-cam footage.” Information can be passed to Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 0554 of Wednesday, 4 August, 2021. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.