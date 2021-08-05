A guide to SeaTac Airport Parking

Brief introduction about SeaTac or Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) – Different types of parking and their rates – Comparison with offsite parking.

Seattle is one of the United States’ fastest-growing cities, with thriving industries and a stunning natural landscape. Seattle’s primary airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), is located seven miles south of Seattle, in the western Washington region.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the largest airport in the Pacific Northwest and the eighth largest airport in North America and serves approximately 51.8 million passengers per year. In addition, Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines both use SEA as a hub. Currently, 31 airlines offer nonstop service to 91 domestic and 28 international destinations.

The airport is well maintained and offers plenty of amenities for travelers. They introduced [email protected] in April 2020, a multi-layered plan to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers and airport personnel considering the severity of COVID’19. SeaTac is the first airport in the US to start a program for passengers with concealed disabilities. With all these facilities you might have high expectations about SeaTac airport parking too. Let’s examine SeaTac airport parking.



SeaTac airport parking spaces

There are ample spaces for drive-in, short-term, long-term, and monthly parking available at SeaTac airport. All parking lots at SeaTac Airport are located in an 8-story garage just east of the Main Terminal. From that floor, the Terminal Direct Parking links to the terminal doors. Floors 1-3 and 5-8 of the SEA garages are designated for public parking. Both short-term and long-term parking spots are available at the SeaTac parking lots.

The most convenient parking space for the passengers would be Terminal Direct. It is located on the fourth floor of the parking garage. Passengers have direct access to the Main Terminal via the fourth-floor sky bridges, as the name implies. It’s the quickest way to get from the car to the plane, and it has short-term and long-term parking options. There is a parking space for over-height vehicles as well. Passengers have to take Highway 99 / International Blvd from the north or south to reach this parking space.

Parking rates at SeaTac airport

General parking (Floors 1-3, 5-8) and Terminal direct parking (Floor 4) are available for short-term and long-term parking. Drive-up parking is also available for the same.

For short-term and long-term parking at Terminal direct, the passengers will be charged $6 per hour for 24 hours, $39 per day for daily parking, and $273 for weekly parking. Passengers will be charged $5 per hour for 24 hours at general parking, $32 per day for daily parking, and $149 for weekly parking. Exact rates are applicable for over-height parking as well.

For long-term parking, passport parking is available monthly with a recurring fee of $375 per month. Passengers who plan to park for more than 30 days must pre-book online or call the SEA Airport’s Public Parking Office.

Offsite commercial and hotel parking lots near SeaTac airport

Parking in Seattle can be costly, especially if you plan to park your vehicle for several days. Off-site parking spaces are available at affordable rates, with discounts and coupons to make it cheaper.

Many passengers are becoming aware of the convenience of hotel Park, Stay, and Fly packages. These packages allow you to stay the night before your trip and use the hotel’s complimentary services, i.e., free shuttle services to the airport while leaving your vehicle parked at the hotel. It would be a good idea to contact the hotel in advance to confirm availability and tariffs, as these can change at any time. The following hotels offer Park, Stay, and Fly packages, which include a complimentary shuttle service.

Seattle Airport Marriott: 0.4 miles from SeaTac

Red Roof Inn Seattle Airport: 0.8 miles from SeaTac

Crowne Plaza Seattle Airport: 0.3 miles from SeaTac

Crossland Economy Studio: 10 miles from SeaTac

Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center: 1.6 miles from SeaTac

Crest Motor Inn Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: 2.3 miles from SeaTac

Embassy Suites Seattle Tacoma Airport: 4.6 miles from SeaTac

More info on SeaTac airport parking

There are ADA-designated parking spaces available in General Parking and Terminal Direct Parking on the fifth and fourth floors. These slots are available to vehicles that exhibit a valid disability permit.

Motorcycles pay the exact hourly, daily, and weekly parking charges as cars in general and terminal direct parking. Vehicles entering the airport garage must not be taller than 6’10”. Vehicles over 6’10” must park in the allotted over-height vehicle parking space.

The airport offers 48 electric vehicle parking places with free electric vehicle charging for parking clients. Thirty-six spaces are available on Floor 5, General Parking, with 12 spaces at rows D, G, and I. At Terminal Direct (4th Floor Parking), row I has 12 parking spaces for the same.