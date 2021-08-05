TRNSMT festival set to finally go ahead after 2 year absence

A SCOTTISH music festival has been confirmed as a Gateway Event as organisers work with the Government to deliver the occasion.

The TRNSMT festival will take place over three days at Glasgow Green from 10th – 12th September with headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

The organisers are working with the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council to deliver the event as it has been almost two years since any concerts took place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket prices for the event range from £62.50 for one day and £119.50 for two days in general ticket prices but £115 and £220 for VIP tickets respectively.

Geoff Ellis, Chief Executive at TRNSMT said: “I’m delighted to confirm that cinch presents TRNSMT has been given approval to take place this year due to its status as a Gateway Event, with permission to host up to 50,000 fans per day over the weekend of 10th – 12th September.

We’re looking forward to working in partnership with the Scottish Government and Glasgow City Council in delivering the festival.”

The festival’s opening night will see Courteneers, Blossoms, AJ Tracey, Ian Brown, House Gospel Choir, Inhaler and Sam Fender perform on the main stage with tickets available now from WWW.TRNSMTFEST.COM

Other headline acts will debut on the main stage during the weekend such as Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, Ksi, Twin Atlantic and Vistas in the Saturday line up.

The festival will team up with multiple brands such as Danish beer Carlsberg, a previous sponsor and Somersby who will be the official cider partner of cinch presents TRNSMT.

TRNSMT will also be sponsored by Pepsi Max an official sponsor of some of the greatest UK festivals, who are a long standing partner of Live Nation.