Famous Scottish murder to be re-examined in new podcast series

SCOTTISH university researchers are producing a podcast series focusing on the grizzly murder of a woman in the 20th century.

Researchers from the University of Dundee will be diving into the apparently motiveless killing of an elderly spinster in her home named Jean Milne in their new podcast series.

The team from the University’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) are the ones running the six-episode podcast series, ‘Inside Forensic Science’.

The 1912 case is one of Scotland’s oldest unsolved murders and the researchers hope to use their podcast to demonstrate the vital role of forensic science in modern crime investigations.

The LRCFS team will be joined by leading experts in their field to review original witness statements and explore the evidence gathered by detectives at the time.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, Director of LRCFS, said, “We are delighted to work with all of the experts who have contributed their knowledge and expertise to reviewing the tragic case of Jean Milne.

“In exploring how science is used in investigations, we can really see some of the advances that have been made but also how some areas of practice have stayed the same even after 100 years. We are indebted to the Adventurous Audio team who have produced for us this fantastic podcast series.”

The victim, church goer Jean Milne, was discovered in her home on November 3, 1912, by the police after seemingly being bludgeoned to death by a poker.

Throughout the six episodes they will explain how forensic science, in its infancy in 1912, has changed and how it might be used in a modern investigation.

Professor Nic Daeid and colleagues from the podcast will discuss the case and the history of forensic science at a free online event on Thursday 19 August. More information available here.

The series can be found on multiple streaming platforms such as Spotify, Podbean, and Google podcasts.