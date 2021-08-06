Millions of pounds awarded to technology centre for net-zero research

Millions of pounds have been awarded to a technology centre that aims to accelerate Scotland’s net-zero economy.

Net Zero Technology Centre has been given a total of £16.5 million to accelerate a range of energy transition projects in a bid to achieve Scotland’s goals of a net-zero economy

The centre’s Net Zero Technology Transition Programme (NZTTP) is developing seven projects to transform the North Sea energy system, with a focus on emissions reduction.

Michael Matheson, Net Zero and Energy Secretary said: “The Scottish Government is wholly committed to ending our contribution to climate change by 2045 and doing so in a way that ensures a just transition to net-zero, making sure no-one is left behind.

“We want to secure jobs for the energy workforce and create new jobs in the northeast and across Scotland – by seizing the huge opportunities our energy transition and wider journey to net-zero present.”

The programme is expected to deliver £403 billion for the economy as well as create 21,000 jobs by 2050.

All of the funding is being provided through the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund and will be match-funded by the industry.

Colette Cohen OBE, The Net Zero Technology Centre’s CEO said: “The funding will unlock some of the technology and innovation required to deliver an affordable net zero energy industry, and we are delighted to see industry and government supporting this national ambition.”

“This is an important milestone for the Net Zero Technology Centre which will drive the development of key technologies for green growth in Scotland and the UK, create jobs, attract investment and help establish a world-class net zero supply chain.”

The Net Zero and Energy Secretary, Michael Matheson first announced the investment during a visit he made to Aberdeen South Harbour.

At Aberdeen South Harbour he hosted a roundtable meeting with Energy Transition Fund partners alongside other key North-East energy stakeholders to discuss the sector’s transition to net-zero.