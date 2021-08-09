£50 million used by the Scottish Government to recruit more teachers

£50 MILLION is to be used to recruit new teachers and pupil support assistants for the next academic year confirms the Education Secretary.

Shirley-Anne Somerville announced that with the targeted funding there will be 1,000 new teachers and 500 pupil support assistants to support Covid education recovery.

As schools return to full time face-to face learning the announcement meets another commitment for the first 100 days of this government.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Education Secretary said: “Our vision for COVID recovery and our priorities for Scottish education remain unchanged.

“Recruiting more permanent staff will be one of the cornerstones of recovery alongside the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff intensified support for reducing inequity, and enabling the highest quality of learning and teaching.

As well as the £50 million there will be £65.5 million permanent funding that will be allocated annually to councils from 2022-23.

The £65.5 million will help remove barriers to councils employing these additional staff on permanent contracts and meet the local needs of children and young people.

Since the start of the pandemic 2,700 additional teachers and support staff have been recruited thanks to £190 million from the Scottish Government.

Councillor Gail Macgregor, COSLA Spokesperson for Resources said: “This additional baselined funding is a welcome resource as we progress into education recovery.

“Prioritising the educational, as well as, health and wellbeing needs of our children and young people is essential for us all. Having the ability to recruit both teachers and support staff with certainty is one part of how we can ensure Councils can deliver the most effective experience for all.

“We do however, look forward to continuing to work with Government to address broader recruitment and retention needs that supports the delivery of high quality education to all.”