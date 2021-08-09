AN all black apartment described as “sexy, seductive and desirable” has hit the market for £400,000 in Manchester’s Gotham City.

The two bedroom apartment is located in the bespoke Met apartments, which are known for their arty interiors while retaining unique original features.

The property has caused a stir online with many social media users pondering what previous tenants may have gotten up to.

The property has been up for sale since the end of May this year and is marketed by Nest Seekers International, London.

Photos show original stone walls that have been painted matte black throughout the home.

The dark tones are complemented with gold light fittings and sockets throughout.

The only way you can see throughout the somber toned apartment is through a couple of minimalist light fittings.

The sleek kitchen features a marble island in the centre, with padded leather stools and black and gold artwork.

The kitchen and dining room even features a vase of artificial black lilies placed next to a decorative Tom Ford book on a small black table.

The property is open plan and has two bedrooms with large beds and fur throws, each has black blinds to ensure maximum privacy.

The description reads: “Inside is where the magic happens. Sexy. Seductive. Desirable.

“Touches of gold to get the eyes wandering. The original Victorian redwood floors have been brought back to life.

“No thought or expense has been spared, the kitchen/diner is at the heart of the apartment comprising of quartz, carefully selected integrated appliances and pop up sockets for convenience.”

Social media users have been left bewildered at the sultry property listing.

One user said: “We viewed a house with similar decor a few years back. We still refer to it as the S&M House.”

Another joked: “’Sexy. Seductive. Desirable.’ Yea, till you stub your toe.”

One user exclaimed: “Ugh, that’s conjuring up all sorts of images in my mind…”

While one cheekily added: “Don’t ever walk around that place with a UV lamp.”