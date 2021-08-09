Scottish under-18s to be offered Pfizer vaccine throughout August

DROP-IN clinics for Coronavirus vaccinations will now be offering them to 16–17-year-olds this week, confirms the Health Secretary.

Starting from the weekend the under 18-year-olds will be offered the vaccine by some clinics with all Pfizer drop-in centres in mainland Scotland be offering the jab from Tuesday 10 August.

The Scottish Government has written to health boards to say that this age group can be vaccinated in drop-ins from Saturday.

The vaccinations should go ahead provided staff training and information resources are in place and availability will be advertised locally before the full national roll-out on Tuesday.

Humza Yousaf, Health Secretary said: “In line with the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), those who are 16 and 17 will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board”

People who live in mainland Scotland that fit the age range can also book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform.

Eligible young people in Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles will be contacted by their health board and invited to attend clinics.

Ms Yousaf added: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging young people to take up the offer of the vaccine by dropping into a clinic or by booking an appointment.”

“Arrangements differ across the country, and you should check your local health board’s social media channels to see what is available in your local area.

“Then, from Tuesday 10 August, all drop-in clinics in Scotland that offer the Pfizer vaccine will be open to 16-17-year-olds.”