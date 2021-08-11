ELFINGROVE is set to make a return this December with a £2 million investment plan said to offer over 200 jobs.

The event held on the grounds of Glasgow’s most famous museum, Kelvingrove will feature Scotland’s largest ice skating rink designed by the team behind ITV’s ‘Dancing on ice.’

However, Itison are keeping their cards close to their chest with more information set to be revealed nearer the time of the event.

With so many events postponed due to Covid in the past year, creators are determined to make use of the big budget and promise an unforgettable outdoor experience, whilst also helping mend the creative sector.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and event creator said : “In 2019, we welcomed 175,000 people to Elfingrove. We got lots of things right, but as is the case with a year one event, there were areas we needed to improve upon. We’ve listened to lots of feedback and are back this year with a brand-new show.”

In 2019 itison’s major events attracted over 320,000 event goers generating millions in economic benefit for local areas.