Heartwarming video shows tourist tot dancing to bagpipes in Edinburgh

THIS is the heartwarming moment a 1-year-old tot on holiday with her family in Scotland dances along to bagpipes on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.



Yasmine Swarbrick and Oliver Carswell, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, were on holiday in the capital with their daughter Sally when the video was filmed on Monday night.



The family were walking down the Royal Mile when they spotted the busker and decided to capture the moment Sally decided to jig along to the piper.



The adorable clip shows Sally, 1, stamping her feet and waving her hands as the piper plays.



She then runs over to Yasmine, a sports teacher, with her hands in the air whilst Oliver, a development officer for Active Cumbria, dances with her.



Sally has a beaming smile as she dashes over to Yasmine, and copies Oliver, 29, as they stamp their feet to the beat.



Clearly loving the Scottish music, Sally continues to wave her hands with her eyes fixed on the bagpiper, who is wearing a full kilt and feather bonnet.



Speaking today, Yasmine, 26, said: “It was wonderful to see her so excited and for her to see someone playing live.



“The three of us are here visiting family and seeing the sights that Edinburgh has to offer.



She is loving it. We have been to see the castle and she had her first ever trip to a cinema here, as well as her first bus journey too we also had a great time at Edinburgh Zoo.

“She loves to dance when we listen to music at home. We listen to a wide range of music and she loves it all.



“If it has a beat Sally will dance along to it!



“My sister got married in December last year and had a bagpiper playing at her wedding.



“Sally seemed a bit confused by them back then so it was lovely to see her so excited by them now.”